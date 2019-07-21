Straily, Mountcastle carry Norfolk to 4-3 win over Lehigh Valley

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Mountcastle doubled and singled twice, and Dan Straily allowed just four hits over six innings as the Norfolk Tides topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 on Sunday. The Tides swept the three-game series with the win.

Straily (3-0) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Norfolk extended its lead when DJ Stewart hit a two-run home run and Mountcastle scored on a balk.

After Lehigh Valley scored a run in the sixth on a double by Deivy Grullon, the IronPigs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Austin Listi and Jan Hernandez hit RBI singles.

Enyel De Los Santos (4-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out four in the International League game.

For the IronPigs, Grullon doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.