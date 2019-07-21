Harrer, Mangieri lead the way for Greensboro

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Justin Harrer homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Augusta GreenJackets 6-3 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Grasshoppers and a five-game winning streak for the GreenJackets.

Luke Mangieri doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for Greensboro.

Greensboro started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Ji-Hwan Bae advanced to third on a double by Mangieri and then scored on a double by Mangieri.

The Grasshoppers later added a run in the second and four in the fourth. In the second, Harrer hit a solo home run, while Fabricio Macias hit a two-run single in the fourth.

Cody Smith (1-1) got the win in relief while Augusta starter Adam Oller (4-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Jose Layer homered and singled, driving home two runs for the GreenJackets.

Despite the loss, Augusta is 5-2 against Greensboro this season.