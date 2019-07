EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Jonah McReynolds hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Sunday.

The single by McReynolds scored Blaine Crim and Kellen Strahm and was the game's last scoring play.

Triston Polley (2-0) got the win in relief while Brock Minich (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Cade Marlowe doubled and singled for the AquaSox.