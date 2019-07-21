Leyton’s double leads Hillsboro to 5-2 win over Eugene

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Steven Leyton hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 5-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Sunday.

The double by Leyton, part of a three-run inning, gave the Hops a 3-2 lead before Kristian Robinson hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Eugene took a 2-0 lead after Fernando Kelli scored on a balk in the first inning and Edmond Americaan hit an RBI single in the fourth. Hillsboro answered in the seventh inning when Leyton scored on a passed ball and Tristin English hit an RBI single.

Jake Polancic (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while John Pomeroy (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Emeralds squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

With the win, Hillsboro improved to 8-3 against Eugene this season.