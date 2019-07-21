Short leads Iowa to 8-4 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Zack Short hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to an 8-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday.

The home run by Short capped a three-run inning and gave the Cubs a 6-3 lead after Johnny Field hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Cubs extended their lead in the ninth when Short scored on a wild pitch and Trent Giambrone scored on a single.

Starter Trevor Clifton (4-8) got the win while Joe Barlow (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.