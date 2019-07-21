Carter’s run leads Monclova to 10-7 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter scored on an error in the fourth inning to help the Acereros del Norte secure a 10-7 victory over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Sunday. The Acereros swept the three-game series with the win.

The error started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Acereros a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Rodolfo Amador hit a two-run double and then scored on a stolen base.

Trailing 7-4, the Sultanes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ramiro Pena hit a two-run home run.

The Acereros added to their lead in the eighth when Carter hit a three-run home run.

Monclova starter Spencer Jones (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesar Vargas (5-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Victor Mendoza homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Sultanes. Pena homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.