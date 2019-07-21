Friedrichs leads Midland to 2-0 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Kyle Friedrichs allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Midland RockHounds over the Tulsa Drillers in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Friedrichs (4-5) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

Midland scored its runs when Nate Mondou hit an RBI single in the second inning and Taylor Motter scored on an error in the sixth.

Rob Zastryzny (0-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Drillers were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the RockHounds' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 6-3 against Midland this season.