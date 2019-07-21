Pineda’s double leads Inland Empire to 9-1 win over Modesto

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Gleyvin Pineda hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 9-1 win over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday.

The double by Pineda scored Michael Stefanic and Devin Davis to give the 66ers a 3-1 lead.

The 66ers later scored six runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Kyle Bradish (4-6) got the win with six innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Modesto starter Penn Murfee (5-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Inland Empire improved to 7-1 against Modesto this season.