Perez expected to start for Minnesota against New York

New York Yankees (64-34, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-38, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-4, 4.06 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (8-3, 4.10 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and New York will meet at Target Field on Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Twins are 30-19 in home games. The Minnesota pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.95, Jose Berrios leads the staff with a mark of 2.96.

The Yankees have gone 26-17 away from home. New York has slugged .465, good for third in the majors. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a .526 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 47 extra base hits and is batting .264. Jorge Polanco is 8-for-39 with four doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .509. Didi Gregorius is 6-for-32 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Yankees: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 7-day IL (concussion), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).