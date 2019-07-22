Gutierrez, Moron and Feliz shut out DSL Pirates1, DSL Dodgers Shoemaker wins 5-0

, (AP) -- Osvanni Gutierrez, Eli Moron and Frankelyn Feliz combined for a shutout as the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker topped the DSL Pirates1 5-0 on Monday.

Gutierrez (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Listher Sosa (2-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

DSL Dodgers Shoemaker scored two runs in the third, including a wild pitch that scored Luis Izturis. The Dodgers Shoemaker scored again in the eighth inning, when Vladimir Perez scored on an error and Hector Martinez scored on a single and Marlon Cairo scored on an error.

The DSL Pirates1 were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Dodgers Shoemaker's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.