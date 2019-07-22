Friscia, Mercado lift GCL Phillies East over GCL Tigers West 5-2

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Vito Friscia doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the GCL Phillies East topped the GCL Tigers West 5-2 on Monday.

Jose Mercado singled twice with two runs for GCL Phillies East.

GCL Phillies East started the scoring in the first inning when Friscia and Curtis Mead hit RBI doubles.

Trailing 4-1, the GCL Tigers West cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jordan Pearce hit an RBI single, driving in Kerry Carpenter.

The GCL Phillies East tacked on another run in the seventh when Jose Cedeno scored on a wild pitch.

Victor Vargas (1-1) got the win in relief while GCL Tigers West starter Emmanuel Quinones (2-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.