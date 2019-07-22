Monsion, Sanderson and Olivo shut out GCL Phillies West, GCL Blue Jays wins 7-0

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Rafael Monsion, Blake Sanderson and Miguel Olivo combined for a shutout as the GCL Blue Jays beat the GCL Phillies West 7-0 on Monday.

Monsion (2-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking one to get the win. Brandon Ramey (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out five in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Blue Jays scored one run in the first on a double-play groundout by Alberto Rodriguez that scored Hugo Cardona. The GCL Blue Jays scored again in the sixth inning, when they exploded for six runs, including a double by Rodriguez that scored Justin Ammons.

Ammons doubled and singled twice in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The GCL Phillies West were blanked for the first time this season, while the GCL Blue Jays' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.