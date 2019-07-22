Jupiter beats Charlotte 6-3

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Victor Victor Mesa scored on a pickoff error in the first inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 6-3 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead before Jerar Encarnacion scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Hammerheads later added two runs in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, Micah Brown scored on a wild pitch, while JJ Bleday hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Jupiter left-hander Braxton Garrett (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Shane McClanahan (5-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

For the Stone Crabs, Kaleo Johnson doubled and singled three times.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 8-2 against Jupiter this season.