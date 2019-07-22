Stubbs’ single leads Tri-City to 4-2 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- C.J. Stubbs hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 4-2 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Monday.

The single by Stubbs scored Nathan Perry and Luis Santana to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Vermont answered in the bottom of the inning when Jordan Diaz hit an RBI double, bringing home Kyle McCann to get within one.

The ValleyCats later tacked on a run in both the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Juan Paulino hit an RBI double, while Santana stole home in the eighth.

Vermont saw its comeback attempt come up short after Diaz scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Tri-City lead to 4-2.

Derek West (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Vermont starter Hogan Harris (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.