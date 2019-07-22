Figueroa’s triple leads State College to 9-3 win over Williamsport

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Martin Figueroa hit a three-run triple in the first inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 9-3 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Monday.

The triple by Figueroa scored Terry Fuller, Andrew Warner, and Matt Duce to give the Spikes a 3-1 lead.

The Spikes later added three runs in both the second and eighth innings. In the second, Warner hit a three-run home run, while Duce and Fuller scored on an error and Stanley Espinal hit an RBI single in the eighth.

State College right-hander Adrian Mardueno (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Francisco (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up six runs and five hits over two innings.

For the Crosscutters, Johan Rojas homered, tripled and singled, driving home two runs.

With the win, State College improved to 6-2 against Williamsport this season.