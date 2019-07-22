Waddell, Pope carry Altoona to 4-1 win over Erie

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Brett Pope tripled and singled, and Brandon Waddell pitched six scoreless innings as the Altoona Curve topped the Erie SeaWolves 4-1 on Monday.

Waddell (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing four hits.

Altoona got on the board first in the third inning when it put up three runs, including a single by Logan Hill that scored Mitchell Tolman.

After Altoona added a run in the fourth on a double by Tolman, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Chace Numata hit an RBI double, driving in Cam Gibson.

Alex Faedo (5-6) went five innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

Altoona improved to 13-7 against Erie this season.