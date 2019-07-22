Kahle’s double leads Rocky Mountain to 5-3 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Nick Kahle hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 5-3 win over the Orem Owlz on Monday.

The double by Kahle, part of a three-run inning, gave the Vibes a 4-2 lead before Antonio Pinero scored on a groundout later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Orem cut into the deficit on a double-play groundout by Jeremiah Jackson that scored Anthony Mulrine.

Brady Schanuel (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Zac Kristofak (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Jackson homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Owlz.