Chiefs expecting Hill in camp; Jones’ status still uncertain

The Kansas City Chiefs expect wide receiver Tyreek Hill to report to training camp with the rest of the veterans this week, though whether star defensive tackle Chris Jones joins him remains to be seen.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday the organization has been in touch with Jones' representatives, but he's unsure where things stand in their contract discussions. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is seeking a lucrative, long-term extension.

Things are less murky when it comes to Hill, whom the NFL declined to punish late last week. Hill had been suspended from the team pending the resolution of a domestic violence case.

Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported to Missouri Western State University on Tuesday. They'll be joined by Hill and the other veterans Friday, with the first full-squad workout Saturday.