Cullen hits walk-off single in 10th, Rome beats Hagerstown 5-4

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Greg Cullen hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Rome Braves topped the Hagerstown Suns 5-4 on Tuesday.

Shea Langeliers scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to third following singles by Griffin Benson and Cullen.

One batter earlier, Benson singled, scoring Braden Shewmake to tie the game 4-4.

The Suns took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Israel Pineda hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jacob Rhinesmith.

Jose Montilla (3-7) got the win in relief while Christian Vann (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Suns, Rhinesmith homered, doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs. Cole Daily singled three times.