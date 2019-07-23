Scott, Call lift Akron over Trenton 6-0

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Alex Call had two hits and two RBI, and Adam Scott allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Trenton Thunder 6-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Scott (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three.

In the top of the first, Akron took the lead on an error that scored Trenton Brooks. The RubberDucks then added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Call hit an RBI triple, while Nolan Jones hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Rony Garcia (2-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Trenton was held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Akron staff recorded its 10th shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Trenton won the first game 3-1.