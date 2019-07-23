Tomshaw leads Birmingham to 1-0 win over Chattanooga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Matt Tomshaw struck out 10 hitters over seven innings, leading the Birmingham Barons over the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Tomshaw (4-4) allowed four hits while walking two to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Nick Madrigal advanced to second on a ground out by Luis Alexander Basabe, went to third on a single by Blake Rutherford, and then scored on a single by Gavin Sheets.

Scott Moss (6-5) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

Stuart Fairchild singled twice, also stealing a base for the Lookouts. Chattanooga was held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Birmingham staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga is 12-5 against Birmingham this season.