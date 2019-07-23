Smith sparkles through seven, Marlins top White Sox 5-1

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Caleb Smith puts on his jacket in the dugout after losing a perfect game and no hitter during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Caleb Smith retired his first 17 batters and cruised through seven innings of two-hit ball, and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 Tuesday night.

Curtis Granderson hit a two-run homer to cap Miami's four-run fourth inning against Dylan Covey (1-6). Harold Ramirez added a solo shot in the fifth as the NL-worst Marlins ended a four-game skid.

Smith (6-4) worked perfectly through a depleted White Sox lineup before walking Adam Engel and Leury García with two outs in the sixth. Jon Jay followed by grounding a single to right for Chicago's first hit and only run.

The left-handed Smith struck out nine — including five straight over the fifth and sixth innings — in his fourth start after missing a month with left hip inflammation. Since returning, the 27-year-old is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA.

The hardest-hit balls off Smith were A.J. Reed's lined single in the seventh and Ryan Goins' fly to the wall in left that Granderson hauled in with a jumping catch to end the inning.

Chicago's Tim Anderson and Eloy Jiménez are out with injuries, and All-Star catcher James McCann didn't start.

Covey allowed five runs and six hits through six innings in his second start and fourth appearance since coming of the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Covey set down nine of his first 10 hitters before Miami jumped ahead 4-0 in the fourth. Brian Anderson led off with a double and scored on Neil Walker's single. Walker came home when Starlin Castro lined a double to the left field corner. Granderson's high drive into the right field bullpen made it 4-0.

Ramirez lined his shot with one out in the fifth into the bullpen for a 5-0 Miami lead.

Relievers Nick Anderson and Jarlin García each tossed a perfect inning to close it out.

PERFECT 10

Wednesday was the 10th anniversary of former White Sox LHP Mark Buehrle's perfect game against Tampa Bay in Chicago. Buehrle tossed another no-hitter on the South Side in April 2007 versus Texas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: INF Miguel Rojas (strained right shoulder) was held out of the lineup again Tuesday but took ground balls at shortstop before the game and threw across the diamond.

White Sox: Anderson (right high ankle sprain) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Manager Rick Renteria didn't have a timetable for Anderson's return. The 26-year-old was enjoying a breakout season (.317, 11 HRs and 37 RBIs) before getting hurt on June 25.

UP NEXT

Marlins rookie RHP Zac Gallen (0-2, 3.63) takes the mound against White Sox RHP Reynaldo Lopez (5-8, 5.76) in the series finale Wednesday. Gallen will make his sixth start after joining Miami's rotation on June 20. Lopez is coming off two consecutive solid starts, allowing two earned runs over 13 innings, in an inconsistent season.