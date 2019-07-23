Fernandez, Guenther spur Princeton to 8-3 win over Elizabethton

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jake Guenther hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Christian Fernandez threw five scoreless innings as the Princeton Rays topped the Elizabethton Twins 8-3 on Tuesday.

Fernandez (1-2) allowed one hit while striking out eight to pick up the win.

Princeton went up 2-0 in the fourth after Guenther stole home.

Tyler Benninghoff (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out 11 and walked one.