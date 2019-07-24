Lewis hits two homers as Ogden beats Grand Junction 11-4

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Lewis hit two of the Ogden Raptors' five home runs in an 11-4 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Tuesday.

Jimmy Titus, Sauryn Lao and Andrew Shaps also homered for the Raptors.

Lewis hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Mike Ruff and then hit a solo homer in the seventh off Keegan James.

Ogden right-hander Kevin Malisheski (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ruff (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over three innings.

For the Rockies, Turner Brown homered and singled, scoring two runs. Eddy Diaz doubled and singled twice.