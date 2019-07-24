Sports
Tingelstad’s single leads Everett to 5-3 win over Vancouver
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Trent Tingelstad hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday.
The single by Tingelstad scored DeAires Moses and Luis Joseph and was the game's last scoring play.
Connor Hoover hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Billy Cooke in the fourth inning to give the AquaSox a 1-0 lead. The Canadians came back to take a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning when Yorman Rodriguez and Jesus Lopez hit RBI singles.
Everett tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Cash Gladfelter hit a two-run double.
Brayan Perez (1-0) got the win in relief while Randy Pondler (3-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Rodriguez singled three times for the Canadians.
Everett improved to 8-2 against Vancouver this season.
