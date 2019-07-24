Casey, Downs lift Rancho Cuca. over Inland Empire 4-3

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Donovan Casey homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Inland Empire 66ers 4-3 on Tuesday.

Jeter Downs homered and singled for Rancho Cuca..

Inland Empire started the scoring in the first inning when Jordan Zimmerman and Devin Davis hit RBI singles.

After tying the game in the third, the Quakes took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Casey and Downs hit solo home runs en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 66ers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Alexis Olmeda hit an RBI single, scoring Michael Stefanic in the eighth inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 4-3.

Rancho Cuca. left-hander John Rooney (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cristopher Molina (0-3) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 16-4 against Inland Empire this season.