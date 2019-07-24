Wilkie has 4 hits, leads West Virginia to 8-2 win over Batavia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Kyle Wilkie, Jared Triolo, Blake Sabol and Brendt Citta recorded three hits each, as West Virginia beat the Batavia Muckdogs 8-2 on Wednesday.

Wilkie singled four times, driving home two runs. Triolo doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.

West Virginia started the scoring in the first inning when Triolo hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Wilkie.

The Black Bears later added one run in the second, three in the fifth, and two in the sixth to secure the victory.

West Virginia starter Noe Toribio (2-1) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Eli Villalobos (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.