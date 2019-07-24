Matos hits walk-off single in 10th, Lakewood beats Charleston 4-3

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Malvin Matos hit a walk-off two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 on Wednesday.

The BlueClaws tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Seth Lancaster hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Albertus Barber (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed one hit over one scoreless inning. Charlie Ruegger (2-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits while walking one in the South Atlantic League game.

Lancaster homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.