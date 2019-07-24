Birlingmair, Schuemann spur Beloit to 5-1 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Max Schuemann hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Reid Birlingmair allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Beloit Snappers topped the Burlington Bees 5-1 on Wednesday.

Birlingmair (3-6) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Beloit extended its lead when Lester Madden hit an RBI single and Schuemann hit a two-run home run.

Burlington answered in the bottom of the frame when Adrian Rondon hit an RBI double, scoring Livan Soto to get within three.

The Snappers tacked on another run in the sixth when Schuemann hit an RBI single, scoring Skyler Weber.

Luis Alvarado (4-6) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.