Hernandez hits grand slam, leads Quintana Roo over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 16-2 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Hernandez scored Hector Guerrero, Manuel Orduno, and Eric Aguilera and was the game's last scoring play.

Quintana Roo southpaw Jorge Castillo (9-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Manuel Flores (6-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.