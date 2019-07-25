France’s homer leads El Paso to 5-3 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Ty France hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 5-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday.

The home run by France capped a four-run inning and gave the Chihuahuas a 4-1 lead after Esteban Quiroz hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Aviators cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Mark Payton hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Sheldon Neuse.

The Chihuahuas tacked on another run in the fifth when Michael Gettys hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

El Paso starter Dillon Overton (6-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Sean Manaea (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Aviators, Neuse homered and singled, driving in two runs.