Querecuto’s homer leads Reno to 14-3 win over Tacoma

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Juniel Querecuto hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 14-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday.

The home run by Querecuto scored Yasmany Tomas and Andy Young to give the Aces a 3-1 lead.

Reno later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when Blake Swihart hit a two-run home run to help put the game away.

Bradin Hagens (2-0) got the win in relief while Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz (5-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Ian Miller homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Rainiers. Jake Fraley doubled and singled.