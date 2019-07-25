Sports

Lions look to get leg up with coach arriving at camp in cast

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is beginning his second training camp with a cast on his left leg.

Patricia arrived at his season-opening news conference on a knee scooter Thursday before the first practice. He was treated for a tendon problem in his lower leg.

The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator lost 10 games last year in his debut as a head coach.

Detroit's free-agent signings this offseason featured defensive end Trey Flowers, wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be under center more often in a system that strives for balance under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Stafford has often been in the shotgun in pass-heavy schemes.

