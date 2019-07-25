Sports

Watch Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley tell a 10-year-old amputee some great news

The Atlanta Falcons are making their preseason game with the Washington Redskins on Aug. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium a special one for a 10-year-old fan named D’Eric, who lost his right leg due to complications at birth.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, a graduate of Monarch High in Coconut Creek, met with D’Eric to ask him if he could be their honorary captain for the preseason game.

The heart-warming moment was captured on video by the Falcons and shared on their Facebook page. It has more than 117,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.

