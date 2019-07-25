Tillo leads Wilmington to 5-0 win over Potomac

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Daniel Tillo allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the Potomac Nationals in a 5-0 win on Thursday.

Tillo (7-8) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

In the first inning, Wilmington went up 1-0 early on a sacrifice fly by Dennicher Carrasco that scored Kyle Kasser. The Blue Rocks scored again in the eighth when Kyle Isbel hit a three-run triple and then scored on a single by Carrasco.

Kyle Johnston (9-9) went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

The Nationals were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.