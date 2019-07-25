A’s activate Brett Anderson, start lefty against Rangers

Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson was reinstated off the paternity list to start against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

Anderson left the team Monday to attend the birth of son Brody. The 31-year-old left-hander was 9-5 with a 3.82 ERA but has beaten the Rangers only three times in 15 career appearances.

Catcher Nick Hundley was designated for assignment after being activated off the IL. Hundley had been out since June 8 with back spasms and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on June 18.

Right-hander Tanner Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.