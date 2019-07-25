Garbee, Reina carry Greeneville to 7-0 win over Danville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Carlos Reina had two hits and three RBI, and Tyler Garbee struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Greeneville Reds beat the Danville Braves 7-0 on Thursday.

Garbee (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing three hits.

Greeneville scored five runs in the first, including two RBI each from Reina and Raul Juarez. The Reds scored again in the third inning, when Reina and Mike Spooner hit RBI singles.

Alec Barger (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out two in the Appalachian League game.

The Braves were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Reds' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.