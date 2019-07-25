Marquez, Artis lift South Bend over Lake County 4-1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- D.J. Artis had two hits and scored three runs, and Brailyn Marquez struck out 14 hitters over six innings as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Lake County Captains 4-1 on Thursday.

Marquez (4-4) picked up the win after he allowed one hit.

South Bend started the scoring in the first inning when Fidel Mejia hit an RBI single and Andy Weber scored on a forceout.

After South Bend added two runs, the Captains cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cody Farhat hit a solo home run.

Thomas Ponticelli (3-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked four.