Garcia’s homer leads Memphis to 3-1 win over New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 3-1 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Thursday.

The home run by Garcia scored Randy Arozarena and Max Schrock and provided all the offense for Memphis.

In the top of the second, New Orleans grabbed the lead on a double by Eddy Alvarez that scored Peter O'Brien.

Junior Fernandez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while R.J. Alvarez (2-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

E. Alvarez doubled and singled for the Baby Cakes.