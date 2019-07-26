Estrada, Aguilar lead Yucatan to 12-0 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Aguilar had three hits and two RBI, and Jesse Estrada allowed just three hits over five innings as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 12-0 on Thursday.

Estrada (7-1) struck out one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Yucatan extended its lead when Aguilar hit a two-run double.

Yucatan later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a seven-run fifth.

Marcos Machado (1-3) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

For the Olmecas, Ramon R Ramirez doubled and singled twice. Tabasco was held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Yucatan staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.