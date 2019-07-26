Phillips’ double leads Mexico over Oaxaca in 10 innings

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Brandon Phillips hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 3-2 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Thursday.

Eduardo Revilla scored the go-ahead run on the double after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Reliever Grant Sides (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out one over two scoreless innings. Gonzalo Sanudo (2-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the Mexican League game.

Alejandro Gonzalez homered and doubled for the Guerreros.