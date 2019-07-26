FIFA seeks quick expansion of Women’s World Cup to 32 teams

FIFA is asking its ruling council to fast-track expansion of the next Women's World Cup to 32 teams.

In a document seen by The Associated Press, FIFA says it wants council members to approve adding eight more teams within days and without a formal meeting. FIFA is also asking the council to urgently reboot bidding to host the 2023 tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes the 2019 World Cup, won by the United States in France this month, showed a bigger tournament is commercially possible, and would speed development of the women's game.

Nine FIFA member federations are preparing to submit formal plans for a 24-team tournament by October.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea, which could bid with North Korea.

FIFA now wants to modify the process in August by asking the nine federations to confirm interest in a 32-team tournament, and inviting other federations to enter.

If council members agree to the expansion by next week, FIFA suggests they would pick the host next May instead of March as previously scheduled.