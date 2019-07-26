Urbina, Diaz lead the way for DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Misael Urbina tripled twice and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the DSL Twins defeated the DSL Nationals 11-7 on Friday.

Rhodery Diaz fell a home run shy of the cycle for DSL Twins.

DSL Nationals tied the game 5-5 in the fifth after Isan Castillo hit an RBI double and Raymi Gomez hit a two-run home run.

DSL Twins answered in the top of the next frame, scoring five runs to take the lead. The DSL Twins sent 10 men to the plate as Urbina scored on an error en route to the five-run lead.

The DSL Twins tacked on another run in the eighth when Urbina hit an RBI double, bringing home Luis Baez.

Wilker Reyes (1-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Luis Jimenez (3-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Nationals, Gomez homered, doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs. Yeuri Amparo singled three times, scoring two runs.

With the win, DSL Twins improved to 5-1 against DSL Nationals this season.