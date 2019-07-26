Suarez, Colina pitch GCL Mets to 1-0 win over GCL Astros

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Joander Suarez struck out 10 hitters over five innings, and Robert Colina was also effective on the mound, as the GCL Mets shut down the GCL Astros in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Suarez (1-0) allowed two hits while walking one to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the second inning. After hitting a double, Ryan Shinn advanced to third on a ground out by Juan Loyo and then scored on a wild pitch.

Kevin Holcomb (0-2) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out three in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Astros were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the GCL Mets' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

GCL Mets improved to 5-2 against GCL Astros this season.