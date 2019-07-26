Nolasco’s homer leads DSL Pirates2 to 9-6 win over DSL Colorado

, (AP) -- Rodolfo Nolasco hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Pirates2 to a 9-6 win over the DSL Colorado on Friday.

The home run by Nolasco scored Dariel Lopez to give the DSL Pirates2 a 2-1 lead.

The DSL Pirates2 later added three runs in the fifth and seventh innings and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Francisco Hodge (4-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Colorado starter Stalyn Sanchez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.