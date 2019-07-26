Peralta leads DSL Padres to 8-7 win over DSL Reds

, (AP) -- Axcel Peralta had two hits and scored two runs, as the DSL Padres exploded for a season-high eight extra-base hits in an 8-7 win over the DSL Reds on Friday.

DSL Padres took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a double by Edwin Rojas that scored Victor Duarte.

Trailing 8-5, the DSL Reds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Acosta hit an RBI triple and then scored on a wild pitch.

DSL Padres starter Jesus Lugo (5-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Aquino (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing four runs and four hits while only recording two outs.

DSL Padres hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Despite the loss, DSL Reds is 6-3 against DSL Padres this season.