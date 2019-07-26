Murphy ties career high with 6 RBIs, Rockies rout Reds 12-2

Colorado Rockies' Daniel Murphy, left, follows through on a three-run double off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jared Hughes during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Daniel Murphy tees off on the Cincinnati Reds. He is not sure why.

Murphy hit a three-run homer and a three-run double to tie his career high with six RBIs, leading Colorado over the Reds 12-2 on Friday night and giving the Rockies consecutive wins for the first time since June 28 and 29.

"I can't put a finger on it," Murphy said. "If I could, I would try to replicate it against the rest of the league. I usually have a lot of family here at Great American Ball Park from down in Louisville, and knowing that I have more of my career behind me than in front of me, it's nice to play in front of your family."

Murphy homered in the first off All-Star Luis Castillo (9-4) and doubled in the ninth against Jared Hughes, raising his career average against the Reds to .350. He also had six RBIs last July 31, for Washington against the New York Mets.

David Dahl hit a two-run homer, and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who had lost 16 of 19 before winning 8-7 at Washington on Thursday.

German Márquez (6-9) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked none, his second straight sharp outing after allowing a career-worst 11 runs against San Francisco.

"To come in here against Castillo and knowing what he was up against shows what kind of pitcher German is," Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Taking the mound with a 3-0 lead helped.

"That was big for my confidence," he said. "I had the mindset that I wanted to go as long as I could."

Castillo (9-4) lost for the first time in four starts since June 29 and tied his career high by giving up six runs in five innings - more runs than he allowed in his previous four combined starts. He allowed eight hits and two walks.

"Those things are going to happen," Reds manager David Bell said. "They were really aggressive. It seams that they wanted to get to his fastball."

Cincinnati closed to 3-2 on Joey Votto's RBI groundout in the first and Josh VanMeter's home run in the second.

Colorado built a 6-2 lead in the fourth on Blackmon's RBI double down the left-field line that kicked up chalk and Dahl's homer.

VERTICAL LEAP

Blackmon hustled to the base of the right-center field fence, jumped and caught Jesse Winker's bid for a leadoff extra-base hit and possible home run in the sixth.

CATCHING CAROUSEL

Cincinnati activated C Tucker Barnhart from the 10-day IL and placed C Juan Graterol on the 7-day concussion IL. Graterol joined C-INF Kyle Farmer, both hurt by foul tips off their masks. Barnhart had been out since June 28 with a right oblique strain.

LONG INNING

The six runs allowed by Hughes in the ninth are two more than his previous high.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story got Friday off.

Reds: OF Nick Senzel didn't play after leaving Wednesday's 5-4 loss at Milwaukee in the first inning with dizziness.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado is expected to recall RHP Chi Chi González (0-2) from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his fourth start of the season on Saturday.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5-5) makes his first start since setting his career high with 11 strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis last weekend.