Walls, Gray and Mastrobuoni lead Montgomery in win

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Taylor Walls, Tristan Gray and Miles Mastrobuoni each had three hits, as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Tennessee Smokies 7-1 on Friday. With the victory, the Biscuits swept the five-game series.

Walls doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Gray doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Montgomery started the scoring in the second inning when Walls hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Josh Lowe.

The Biscuits later added single runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Montgomery right-hander Jason Garcia (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Erick Leal (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up five runs and 12 hits over six innings.

Montgomery hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 17-4 against Tennessee this season.