Peroza scores on fielder’s choice in 10th, Brooklyn beats Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jose Peroza scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 2-1 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Friday.

Peroza scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Ariel Yera.

Brooklyn starter Garrison Bryant went seven innings, allowing one run and one hit. He also struck out three and walked one. Hunter Parsons (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Austin Briggs (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.