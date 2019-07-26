Fuller hits walk-off single, State College beats West Virginia 2-1

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Terry Fuller hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the State College Spikes topped the West Virginia Black Bears 2-1 on Friday.

David Vinsky scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Spikes tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Fuller drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Shane Benes.

Reliever Hector Villalobos (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Alec Rennard (0-3) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 5-2 against State College this season.